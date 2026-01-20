Travis Pastrana to make NASCAR return in 2026 Truck Series opener at Daytona

Travis Pastrana is back. Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday that Pastrana will make his NASCAR return in the 2026 Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Pastrana will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado with sponsorship from BRUNT Workwear. It will be Pastrana’s first start in NASCAR since February 2023 at Daytona.

“Travis and I first worked together at Roush back in 2013, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see that relationship continue into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports,” said Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. “Travis is one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet, and we’re thrilled to welcome Brunt Workwear to the Niece Motorsports family. Their brand is a natural fit for who we are and what we do, and we’re excited to take the green flag together at Daytona.”

Travis Pastrana is back in NASCAR

Pastrana, 42, is one of the most decorated freestyle motorcross and rally competitors of all-time. He is an 11-time gold-medal winner at the X Games and a four-time Rally America champion. Pastrana first stepped into the world of NASCAR in 2012, competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series. The following season, he ran a full-time schedule in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, finishing 14th in the points standings.

Pastrana’s last Truck start came three years ago at Daytona, also for Niece Motorsports. He finished an impressive 13th. Pastrana made his Daytona 500 debut two days later, piloting the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota to an 11th-place finish.

“I’m excited to get back on the track in Daytona with Brunt Workwear and Niece Motorsports,” Pastrana said. “This is my first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race since 2023, so it will be fun to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do. It’s great to work with Brunt for the first time in NASCAR. They’ve been an amazing partner, getting behind all the good times and bad ideas we cook up at Pastranaland, and keeping myself and the Channel 199 crew safe and comfortable while we do it – expanding that partnership to the racetrack was a no-brainer and a great opportunity for all of us.”