Sometimes, it’s just good to see your friends succeed in life. NFL Draft prospect Christen Miller got to show that unfiltered support to fellow Georgia football alum Travon Walker live on NFL Network on Friday.

Miller, who just finished his final year at Georgia, is going through the pre-draft process for the 2026 NFL Draft. So naturally, he’s making the media rounds. And his NFL Network interview with insider Ian Rapoport just so happened to coincide with news that Walker got a large contract extension in Jacksonville.

All that meant that Rapoport got to break the news to Miller. It led to an ecstatic reaction from the ex-Bulldogs defender.

The moment when #Jaguars edge Travon Walker got his contract extension, we were talking to his good friend Christen Miller on @NFLNetwork… and it was fantastic. Must. See. pic.twitter.com/aiSO2ew5H0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

“That’s what I call both pockets full,” Miller said after asking Rapoport to repeat the number. “And people don’t understand his story, and my coach was just talking about that. The first year, he didn’t start at Georgia. Second year, was in the rotation but not really heavily a starter. In the third year, he hit the ground running and from there, he ain’t stopped since.

“He’s been a double-digit sack guy in the league, and it’s a blessing. And that’s what I look up to. Just hearing that, that just makes me want to go harder. Shoutout to Travon. Congrats to you, brother.”

Jaguars ink Travon Walker to hefty extension

The Jaguars signed Walker to a four-year, $110 million extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $77 million guaranteed and $50 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Walker made 14 appearances and 12 starts for the Jaguars last season. He recorded 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two passes deflected. He tallied 13 hits on opposing quarterbacks.

Walker had the best season of his career thus far in 2024. He notched career-highs of 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also logged the lone touchdown of his NFL career with a scoop-and-score.

Walker is entering his fifth NFL season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before entering the NFL, Walker spent three seasons at Georgia, where he made 36 appearances.

Now, as Walker gets his first taste of the big NFL cash, Miller is closing in on realizing his NFL dreams as well. And of course, he’s hoping to follow in his footsteps and eventually be the player getting a big contract while Rapoport is interviewing a future Bulldogs draft prospect.

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article