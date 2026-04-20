Trent Williams has been one of the best players in the entire NFL over the course of his professional career. He’s been paid like it in the past, and the 49ers are making him right once again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the star offensive lineman has agreed to a massive extension with San Francisco. It’s for $50 million over the next two seasons, tying him to the franchise through the 2027 season.

Per Williams’ agency, the deal includes $37 million fully guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus. All in all, it’s another massive payday for a player who has consistently performed at an elite level.

With the new deal, Williams continues to add to a historic financial résumé. He becomes the first non-quarterback in NFL history to surpass $400 million in total career earnings and $225 million in guaranteed money, further cementing his place among the most valued players the league has ever seen.

Moreover, the resolution comes after an offseason filled with uncertainty. The 49ers had declined to exercise a $10 million option bonus earlier this spring, and negotiations between the two sides appeared to stall at times.

However, general manager John Lynch hinted late last month that discussions were gaining traction, and now, a deal is done. From a football standpoint, the move was always logical.

Despite approaching his 38th birthday this summer, Williams remains one of the premier left tackles in the NFL. He earned Pro Bowl honors once again in 2025 and added another All-Pro selection to a résumé that already includes 12 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods. Quite simply, he’s still playing at a level few can match.

Letting him walk was never a realistic option. Financially, moving on would have come with significant consequences. The 49ers would have taken on more than $34 million in dead cap while saving less than $5 million, all while lacking a clear replacement on the roster. Depth additions like Vederian Lowe and Austen Pleasants were never viewed as long-term answers.

Instead, San Francisco chose stability. For Williams, the extension aligns perfectly with his personal goals. He has made it clear he wants to play until age 40, and this deal gives him a clear path to finish his career with the franchise. It also provides another opportunity to chase the one accolade that has eluded him: a Super Bowl title.

As for the 49ers, the message is just as clear. As long as Trent Williams is performing at an elite level, he’ll remain a cornerstone of their offense, and a key piece of their championship aspirations.