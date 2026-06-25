Trevon Brazile drafted, traded to Denver Nuggets: Analysis, contract details, more

The San Antonio Spurs selected Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile with the 35th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which was traded to the Denver Nuggets. Brazile spent the final four years of his college career at Arkansas after starting out at Missouri.

As a recruit, Brazile did not have a rating by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He did receive individual grades from ESPN (three-star and a 79) and 247Sports (three-star and an 89). As a transfer from Missouri, he was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 53 overall transfer that cycle.

During his senior season at Arkansas, Trevon Brazile had a breakout campaign. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

At the NBA Combine, Brazile measured in at 6 foot 9.5 barefoot, weighing in at 225.6 pounds. He had a 7 fooot 3.75 wingspan and a 9 foot 1 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Brazile’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Trevon Brazile

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Brazile can rest easy knowing he put out plenty of excellent tape during the course of his career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Trevon Brazile might be the most athletic player in the NBA Draft, showcasing his high-flying skills on both ends of the floor throughout his college career,” On3’s James Fletcher III wrote. “Injuries cut into his growth as a shooter and ability to become consistent, leaving questions over his ability to provide a specific and repeatable skillset which teams can tap into in limited minutes.”

NBADraft.net also provided a solid write-up on Trevon Brazile. They wrote:

“Brazile has been an under-the-radar prospect for his entire college career since committing to Missouri out of high school … After a rocky freshman campaign, he got the most out of the transfer portal, committing to the Razorbacks where he molded himself into the prospect he is now … Brazile’s athleticism and rim-running ability make him stand out from the bunch … When he battles against talented front courts, it’s been a mixed bag, but he’s shown he can rise to the challenge.”