According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trevon Diggs has a new agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. Diggs will be represented by David Mulugheta moving forward, as he might be on the open market moving forward. Certainly a familiar name for Cowboys fans from the past few months.

“After the Cowboys waived CB Trevon Diggs today, he hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him,” Schefter said via X. “Diggs now will go on waivers and, if unclaimed, become a free agent.”

Mulugheta also represents a good friend of Diggs, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons. His name popped up multiple times during training camp as Parsons attempted to work out a contract extension with the Cowboys. Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones claimed not to know who Mulugheta is, instead wanting to negotiate directly with Parsons.

But it sounds like there will be no communication between Mulugheta and Dallas when it comes to Diggs. His goal will be to find a new landing spot for the cornerback moving forward. Certainly an interesting move to make right after being cut.

More on cornerback Trevon Diggs, release from Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday

Diggs might be without a home for the final week of the regular season. However, he will be eligible to sign with a team ahead of the NFL playoffs if an opportunity becomes available. We will have to wait until the offseason for Diggs to land somewhere if not.

There was a rocky end to Diggs’ career in Dallas, dealing with injuries and off-field issues. Six seasons resulted in a total of 66 games played, 63 of which were starts. No moment will be higher than the 11-interception and first-team All-Pro campaign in 2021.

From there, not much went right for Diggs. Injuries began to pop up for him, initially suffering a major knee injury early in the 2023 season. Only 19 of those 63 games played came in the final three years, all due to different kinds of injuries.

A breaking point may have been reached after Thursday’s Christmas Day game in Washington. Diggs asked the organization to stay behind instead of traveling back with the team, as his family is from the DMV area. He planned on just catching the first flight back to the area either way. Jordan Schultz reported that it was “vehemently denied” by the team and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.