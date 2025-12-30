After the Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, the sense is he wants to join a playoff contender. A player on one of those teams quickly jumped into action.

CJ Gardner-Johnson, who has emerged as a key part of the Chicago Bears defense, took to social media to hint at a possible landing spot for Diggs. Of course, it would be a reunion of sorts as former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris is on Ben Johnson’s staff in Chicago.

Diggs had the best year of his career under Harris’ watch in Dallas, recording 11 interceptions – including two pick-sixes – in 2021. In fact, he had 20 picks across his five years with Harris as his position coach, and Gardner-Johnson appears interested in bringing him to Chicago.

Since Harris arrived in Chicago, the Bears have turned the ball over at an impressive rate. Chicago leads the NFL with 32 turnovers, including 22 interceptions.

After the 2022 season, Diggs cashed in with a monster contract. He signed a five-year deal worth $97 million deal, though injuries got in the way of his production. He tore his ACL in 2023 and has missed time with a concussion this year.

Diggs’ release comes ahead of the Cowboys’ season finale. However, the decision was not due to one particular incident, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported multiple factors played a role in the decision to cut ties with Diggs, “including both performance and other elements.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz also provided additional details of what led to Diggs’ release, including an apparent dispute with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys were in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Day, facing off against the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who grew up near the D.C. area, wanted to stay behind after the game to spend time with his family over the holidays. Schottenheimer denied the request.

Diggs told Schottenheimer he wanted to be with his family and if he went back with the team to Dallas, he would be flying back to D.C. on the first flight out. Again, the team “vehemently denied his request.” The Cowboys decided to cut ties with Diggs on Tuesday. Diggs is healthy and wants to join a team for the postseason.

In another twist, Trevon Diggs also made a key move as he prepares to hit waivers. He hired agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him. Mulugheta is one of the top agents in the NFL and notably reps Micah Parsons, who became the highest-paid non-quarterback in history after the Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers. Mulugheta and Jerry Jones were also at the center of Parsons’ trade request from Dallas.