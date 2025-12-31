Trevon Diggs released: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer explains decision

The Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday. The timing of his release was interesting, as it came five days before the final game of the regular season.

Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed what led to the decision to part ways with Diggs. Schottenheimer called it a “culmination of multiple factors.”

“It was really a culmination of multiple factors, performance and other elements,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s been an incredible player for this organization. I truly do like Trevon a lot. I wish him nothing but the best. I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously provided additional details of what led to Diggs’ release. The Cowboys were in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Day, facing off against the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who grew up near the D.C. area, wanted to stay behind after the game to spend time with his family over the holidays. Schottenheimer denied the request.

Diggs told Schottenheimer he wanted to be with his family and if he went back with the team to Dallas, he would be flying back to D.C. on the first flight out. Again, the team “vehemently denied his request.” Schottenheimer confirmed Schultz’s reporting, adding that Diggs did, in fact, stay behind after the game.

Brian Schottenheimer on Trevon Diggs: ‘I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas’

“It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed. … We go up as a team, and we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision.”

Diggs, Dallas’ 2020 second-round selection out of Alabama, flashed a rookie before excelling in year two. That season, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro selection. After another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Dallas made a major investment in Diggs, signing him to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Since then, Diggs has played in just 21 games. Diggs tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 season. He returned the following season, playing in 11 games. He underwent another season-ending knee surgery last December.

This season, Diggs has only been on the field for eight games. He missed over two months of time with a concussion before returning to play in the Cowboys’ last two games.