Trevon Diggs speaks out, thanks Dallas Cowboys organization after stunning release

The Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, five days before the final game of the 2025 season. Diggs on Wednesday, for the first time his release, spoke out publicly, thanking the organization.

“I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys organization for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life, both on and off the field,” Diggs wrote on Instagram. “I’ll always be grateful for what my time here meant for me and my family. I want to thank all the coaches and staff who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow as a player and as a man. I’m thankful for the relationships and brotherhood I built in that locker room—those bonds will always mean a lot to me.

“With that said, I’m excited for a new journey and a fresh start. I’m motivated, focused, and ready for what’s next. To the fans who supported me throughout this journey, you are truly appreciated. Thank you for the love and support along the way. God is great.”

Trevon Diggs says goodbye to the #Cowboys in a classy farewell post on IG: https://t.co/dfCQSsl1vr pic.twitter.com/yXgA52CGGj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 31, 2025

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the release didn’t stem from one particular incident. Multiple factors played a role in the decision to cut ties with Diggs, “including both performance and other elements.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided additional details of what led to Diggs’ release.

The Cowboys were in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Day, facing off against the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who grew up near the D.C. area, wanted to stay behind after the game to spend time with his family over the holidays. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer denied the request.

Diggs told Schottenheimer he wanted to be with his family and if he went back with the team to Dallas, he would be flying back to D.C. on the first flight out. Again, the team “vehemently denied his request.” The Cowboys decided to cut ties with Diggs on Tuesday. Diggs is healthy and wants to join a team for the postseason.

Cowboys part ways with Trevon Diggs before end of 2025 season

Diggs, Dallas’ 2020 second-round selection out of Alabama, flashed a rookie before excelling in year two. That season, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro selection. After another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Dallas made a major investment in Diggs, signing him to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Since then, Diggs has played in just 21 games. Diggs tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 season. He returned the following season, playing in 11 games. He underwent another season-ending knee surgery last December.

This season, Diggs has only been on the field for eight games. He missed over two months of time with a concussion before returning to play in the Cowboys’ last two games.

Diggs will go through the waiver process and if unclaimed, will become a free agent. Any team claiming Diggs would be responsible for his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season.