Report: Trey Hendrickson decision expected Wednesday with offers on table, teams interested

Former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson appears to be nearing a decision on his future. The Bengals opted not to place the franchise tag on him this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

And there are likely several strong suitors. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, “several teams continue to monitor the market and remain interested.”

She notes that Trey Hendrickson has offers on the table and “is expected to make a formal decision tomorrow, per sources.” So there should be movement soon. And someone will be getting a quality player, albeit one with some injury concerns.

Across nine NFL seasons (five with the Bengals), Hendrickson boasts 236 tackles, 81.0 sacks, and 16 pass deflections. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 2024, and was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2021-2024.

Trey Hendrickson played in just seven games for Cincinnati in 2025 and underwent core muscle surgery in mid-December. He is expected to be ready to go for the 2026 season, which will mark his 10th in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals GM Duke Tobin discussed trades and the future of Hendrickson at the NFL Scouting Combine, before the team had made the decision on the franchise tag. Hendrickson and Cincinnati’s front office clashed heading into the 2025 season, but settled on a one-year deal that got him back on the field in a limited effort.

“All trades are difficult,” Tobin said. “You got to find a partner and you have to find somebody that you have to have some cooperation with your players that you’re talking about this with. Trades can be complicated and that hypothetical scenario would be very complicated.

“I don’t throw anything on or off the table with Trey, and we’re excited about attacking this offseason. We have resources to attack the offseason in a big way, and we want to do that.”

Obviously, Cincinnati could not make it work to keep Trey Hendrickson in town long term. Tobin declined talking about the franchise tag at the time — Cincinnati opted not to use it ultimately.

“Trey’s been a great player for us,” Tobin continued. “He didn’t have the year he wanted this year. We didn’t have the year we wanted this year. Those are factors and we’ll see where we go from there.

“But in terms of how we’re gonna deploy the tag, if we are going to, that’s not something I’m gonna talk about here.”

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.