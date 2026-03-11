Former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, arguably the NFL’s most coveted free agent, will reportedly sign a four-year, $112-million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal isn’t official until 4 pm ET Wednesday when the new league year officially begins.

The 31-year-old Hendrickson was “expected to make a formal decision” between an array of potential suitors on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. But the unrestricted free agent’s market changed overnight after the Ravens backed out of its trade for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Masx Crosby later Tuesday, per Russini.

“The Eagles, Colts … and now the Baltimore Ravens are all making offers in an attempt to land the top free agent remaining on the board,” Russini posted early Wednesday morning.

Crosby reportedly failed his physical Tuesday afternoon while in Baltimore, prompting the Ravens to look elsewhere for a star pass rusher.

Hendrickson, the NFL’s 2024 sack leader, had double-digit sack totals in four of the five seasons between 2020-24 before having his 2025 campaign cut short after undergoing core muscle surgery in mid-December. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Hendrickson has 236 tackles, 81.0 sacks, and 16 pass deflections across nine NFL seasons, the last five with Cincinnati.

Bengals GM Duke Tobin discussed Hendrickson’s future and potential trades while at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, before the team made the decision not to use the franchise tag on him.

“All trades are difficult,” Tobin said. “You got to find a partner and you have to find somebody that you have to have some cooperation with your players that you’re talking about this with. Trades can be complicated and that hypothetical scenario would be very complicated.

“I don’t throw anything on or off the table with Trey, and we’re excited about attacking this offseason. We have resources to attack the offseason in a big way, and we want to do that.”

Hendrickson and Cincinnati’s front office clashed ahead of the 2025 season, but settled on a revised one-year deal that paid him $30 million last season to get him back on the field, albeit in a limited effort.

“Trey’s been a great player for us,” Tobin said last month. “He didn’t have the year he wanted this year. We didn’t have the year we wanted this year. Those are factors and we’ll see where we go from there.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp and Daniel Hager contributed to this report.