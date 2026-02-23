Trick Williams predicts 'off the chain' NIL deals for future kids with fiancé Lash Legend

Trick Williams and Lash Legend are two of the WWE’s main roster’s brightest young stars right now. The two are former SEC athletes, who met through the WWE Performance Center and are now engaged and taking the WWE by storm on SmackDown.

Joining ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith, Williams addressed whether the two could become the next power couple in the WWE. Williams, whose real name is Matrick Belton, was a wide receiver at South Carolina, while Legend, whose real name is Anriel Howard was a star basketball player for both Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Smith said that he’ll have to defer to his fiancé as the number two athlete in the family. With those type of genes, no one — not even Trick Williams — wouldn’t be surprised if their babies one day went DI, either.

“I’m with her cause she’s fine. She treat me good,” Williams said of Lash Legend. “And I know those NIL deals, you know, 20 years from now gonna be off the chain.”

Williams’ football career began at Hampton before walking on to the South Carolina football team from 2014-2016. He played in 21 games during his career, making five starts.

Lash Legend’s resume includes First-team All-SEC honors (2019) in her lone season playing under Vic Schaefer at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 33-3 during her senior year in 2018-19. Lash Legend averaged 16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds that season.

She also averaged 12 & 12 during her third and final season at Texas A&M as well. She was later selected with the 24th pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm.

“It’s written in stone. I mean, she’s quite the athlete herself, of course, at Texas A&M. … Drafted to the Seattle Storm and then decided to bless us with her talents in the WWE ring,” he said of his fiancé.

“She’s a true powerhouse. Man, she’s fine too, Stephen A., she fine. You know I had to get me a good one. I had to go get me a wrestler. We’re doing our thing, man, I love what we do. We travel the world every week.”

Now, both are able to travel the world together and compete for the same brand on WWE’s main roster after successful stints in NXT. Like their budding relationship, the new pro wrestling power couple is just getting started.