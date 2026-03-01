Amid rampant speculation across the past few days, former AEW star Danhausen made his WWE debut at Saturday night’s Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago.

Danhausen appeared in a crate opened by Monday Night Raw GM Adam Pearce and Friday Night SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. He was accompanied by multiple women, donning similar face paint. He is the second former AEW star to join the company this year. Royce Keys, FKA Powerhouse Hobbs, debuted at January’s Royal Rumble PLE.

Following the show, WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was asked about Danhausen‘s debut.

“Commenting on the crate and Danhausen… Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth,” Levesque said. “I think we’re in for a fun time.”

In early February, a shipping crate appeared on Monday Night Raw. On the crate read, ‘Deliver to WWE. Do not open until 2/28/26.” Danhausen‘s arrival in WWE was expected, as he is close friends with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. After a long hiatus, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and is currently in the midst of his second World Title reign since his return.

He rose to prominence in the mid-2010s for appearances on the independent wrestling circuit. While he can certainly go in the ring, Danhausen has been praised as one of the most successful comedic wrestlers of this era. This led to his tenure in Ring of Honor from 2019-2021, until the company was purchased by All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan. He eventually made his AEW debut on the Jan. 26, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing during a match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

He eventually requested his release from the company in August 2025, but it was not granted. Instead, his contract was extended until late February 2026. This was due to time missed due to a torn pectoral muscle in 2023. He vanished from AEW’s roster page just days ago, ramping up the speculation for an impending WWE debut.

Danhausen‘s debut was just one of many newsworthy events from the event, which emanated from the United Center in Chicago. Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton won their respective Elimination Chamber matches, earning WWE/WWE Women’s Championship matches against WrestleMania 42. WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defeated Finn Bálor to retain his title, and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Four-time world champion Seth Rollins also made his long-awaited return to WWE, costing Logan Paul the Elimination Chamber match.