Troy Aikman alludes to uncertain future for C.J. Stroud with Houston Texans

It could be a rough offseason for Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, according to ESPN’s Troy Aikman. The Hall of Fame quarterback criticized Stroud for decisions made during the 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday.

But after tossing four interceptions Sunday, Stroud ends his season with less-than-stellar playoff stats, if you’re being generous. Head coach DeMeco Ryans defended his quarterback, but Aikman let it rip after the game concluded.

“I will say this, Joe. DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, they’ve got some tough decisions they gotta make about this team on the offensive side of the ball,” Aikman said on the broadcast. “They replaced Bobby Slowik last year, after his two years as the offensive coordinator. C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He’s not been the same player. We’ve not seen the development from him. There’s a reason for that, and it has to be addressed.”

Play-by-Play man Joe Buck concurred Stroud did not play up to the proper standard in the postseason. Despite beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the former Ohio State quarterback struggled.

“If his hands hurt, that’s one thing,” Buck said. “But he missed some open throws tonight, turned the ball over a lot again, which is what he did in Pittsburgh. This was not a good performance.”

Stroud finished the game 20-of-47 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. In the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, he completed 21 of his 32 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also lost two fumbles in the victory.

Stroud just finished his third NFL regular season. The 24-year-old played in 14 games this year and threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Following the disappointing loss, Stroud appeared unconsolable as he left the field. But that didn’t stop third-year Texans head coach from expressing his support for his starting quarterback.

“Keep your head up, I love you,” Ryans reportedly told Stroud postgame, according to The Athletic‘s Mike Jones. “I have your back, this whole team has your back.”