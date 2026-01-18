Troy Aikman had a big problem with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud’s decision-making in the playoff game against the New England Patriots. In the second quarter of the divisional round contest, Stroud threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six gave the Patriots the 14-10 lead.

“CJ Stroud, you just can’t simply throw a ball up like that, hoping that somebody on your team comes down with the football,” Troy Aikman said on the ESPN/ABC broadcast. “Just a terrible decision on his part.”

MARCUS JONES HOUSE CALL ON THE INT 🏠



Patriots take the lead back 🔥



pic.twitter.com/An1FT3c1fB — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

CJ Stroud had a first half to forget, completing 10 of his 26 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. The mistakes Stroud made in the first half led to the Patriots having a 21-10 lead at halftime.

This is the second consecutive game where Stroud has struggled to get things going. In the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the former Ohio State QB completed 21 of his 32 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also lost two fumbles in the victory.

CJ Stroud has struggled in this year’s playoffs

After the Steelers game, Stroud took the blame for not taking care of the football. “Got to find a way just to catch (the snaps), then take care of the ball,” he said, per Mike Jones of The Athletic. “We knew on tape that they did a good job of punching out the ball or trying to get you while you’re throwing, get your throwing arm. So, I’ll try to work on that throughout the week.”

“I thought C.J. stepped up, made some big plays,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He found (wide receiver) Christian Kirk a couple times for some explosive plays for us. For Christian to have the game that he had, eight catches for over 140 yards, that’s great protection. That’s the quarterback stepping up, making great throws. Those guys operated well and made the plays we needed to make.”

Stroud just finished his third NFL regular season. The 24-year-old played in 14 games this year and threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.