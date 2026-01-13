Troy Aikman suggests Aaron Rodgers' NFL career is over amid rough Steelers playoff loss to Texans

Troy Aikman believes that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will retire from the NFL after the team lost to the Houston Texans on Monday night. During the ESPN broadcast, Aikman weighed in on Rodgers possibly playing in 2026.

“I think we are watching Aaron Rodgers’ last game. … He might be willing to come in at some point if a team needs a QB. I doubt that will happen,” Troy Aikman said. “I don’t imagine he’s gonna say he wants to come back and sign with the Steelers again or with another team.”

If the playoff game becomes the last time Aaron Rodgers is on an NFL field, it won’t be a memorable game for the four-time MVP. In the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Texans, Rodgers completed 17 of his 33 passes for 146 yards, and his final pass of the game was intercepted, which was returned for a touchdown.

Rodgers joined the Steelers this season and signed a one-year deal. He just turned 42 and previously said the 2025 season would likely be his final one. But before the Steelers played in their final game of the regular season, Rodgers didn’t rule out the possibility of returning.

Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed his time with the Steelers

“I’m thinking about this week, but obviously I’m 42 years old, and I’m on a one-year deal,” he said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “So you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play.

“I’ve enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. And it’s really what I was hoping for this experience was, it’s been even better than I was hoping.”

Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his career is over. Along wth winning four MVPs, the former California star is a 10-time Pro Bowler, led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl in 2010, and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.