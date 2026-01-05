In Week 16, the Miami Dolphins benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and started Quinn Ewers in his place. Ewers started the final three games of the Dolphins’ season. On Monday, Tagovailoa didn’t mince words when asked if he was hoping for a fresh start.

“That would be dope,” Tagovailoa said, per the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson. “I would be good with it.”

Tagovailoa had been the Dolphins’ full-time starter since the 2021 season, though he made multiple starts as a rookie in 2020 as well. In 2023, Tagovailoa was the NFL‘s passing yards leader and a Pro Bowl selection.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa was the league leader in passer rating in 2022 and boasted the NFL’s best completion percentage in 2024. While Tagovailoa has had numerous successful seasons as an individual in Miami, his accomplishments have rarely translated to team success.

Miami has only made the playoffs twice during his six seasons with the team. They lost in the wildcard round in both of their appearances.

Tagovailoa has battled a wave of injuries throughout his career. Most notably, the former Alabama standout has suffered three concussions since entering the NFL.

Tagovailoa remained healthy this season, but the Dolphins still only managed to post a 7-10 record. The organization owes Tagovailoa $54 million guaranteed in 2026. He could be released with a post-June 1 designation at the start of the new league year to split his $99.2 million cap charge over two years.

Either way, parting ways with Tagovailoa will be a costly endeavor the Dolphins. Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, compared to 15 interceptions. In December, he was candid when asked about being benched for Quinn Ewers.

“Naturally, I’d say I’m disappointed,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “I think it’s normal, it’s a normal human emotion. Outside of that, I’ve got to do my part. My role right now is to help whoever the quarterback is going to be for this team, to lead this team, helping whatever way I can to help the team win this game on Sunday.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s future will likely depend on who coaches the Dolphins next season. As of this report, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hasn’t been fired, but some fans have questioned his future with the team.