A massive flip and crash in the stock non-wing heats this morning at the Tulsa Shootout. Gabe Zahner took one hell of a ride. The Tulsa Shootout is famous for great racing and a LOT of flips. This is likely the wildest flip you’ve seen that ended in no injuries.

So, this wreck has a few parts to it. It goes from “Oh no!” to “Oh, wow!” to “How the Hell did that happen?” First is the flip, then the car skies up about eight or ten feet into the air and into the fence. That fence then gently let him down inside the dumpster on the other side of the wall.

Not a dull moment in this clip. Thankfully, Zahner seems to be in good spirits, and in good health. Here is the replay and interview with Zahner from FloRacing.

The emergency response crew at the Tulsa Shootout did a great job. They were on the scene as soon as possible, sprinting out onto the track. They were able to quickly remove multiple body panels and free Zahner and his car from the dumpster.

We have seen quite a few flips already during Day One of the Shootout. However, Zahner will have a story to tell for years after this wreck. I’m not sure if that car is going to be usable again after this, but what a great conversation piece in the garage if it never hits the track again.

Kyle Busch, Brexton Busch in Tulsa Shootout

Competing in the stock non-wing division, both Kyle and Brexton Busch are at the Tulsa Shootout. They are both racing multiple divisions and that means multiple chances to win a Golden Driller. Brexton claimed his first one last year and is hungry for another. Meanwhile, Kyle is searching for his first.

The Tulsa Shootout brings out the best of the best. In recent years, it isn’t just Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell that NASCAR fans can look forward to in the event. No, NASCAR fans are going to be able to watch Busch and Ty Gibbs this year. Bell is going to be in Tulsa for the Chili Bowl, along with additional NASCAR drivers like Sheldon Creed.

What a wild ride for Gabe Zahner today. The Busch father-son duo made it out of their heats clean. Kyle had more passing points than Brexton, at least in the stock non-wing heat. We’ll see how it all shakes out and if these two will have to race through some alphabet soup or not this week.