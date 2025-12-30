Tulsa Shootout: Dustin Bottoms throws helmet at 13-year-old Tate Gurney after wreck

What a moment for Dustin Bottoms! The racer gets run into the hay bales by the ramp and decides to throw his helmet at the Tulsa Shootout. I’m not sure if he knows or not, but the driver he has beef with is 13-year-old Tate Gurney.

Bottoms was irate after getting spun off the track. It is not clear if Gurney saw Bottoms on his outside when he made his move into the corner. Either way, Gurney fed Bottoms a right rear tire, and that was the end of the latter’s race.

After getting out of his car, Bottoms attempted a helmet throw. It did not go very well with his HANS device still connected. Just a broken helmet, a DNF, and a lot of emotions early at the Tulsa Shootout.

Tate Gurney went on to finish P2 in the heat race. He started P10, so he picks up a lot of passing points. Noah Carpenter won the heat, he went from P7 to P1, another big pick up in the heat.

Dustin Bottoms tried to confront Gurney afterward. However, officials kept Bottoms away and things ended rather calmly compared to how they were playing out on the track beforehand.

The Tulsa Shootout puts kids against adults in a hypercompetitive and intense environment. I’m sure once Bottoms realized he was dealing with a literal child, he calmed down a bit. Racing brings high emotions, but you have to keep them in check, especially racing against minors in an event like this.

Tulsa Shootout: Driver ends up in dumpster after massive flip

A massive flip and crash in the stock non-wing heats this morning at the Tulsa Shootout. Gabe Zahner took one hell of a ride. The Tulsa Shootout is famous for great racing and a LOT of flips. This is likely the wildest flip you’ve seen that ended in no injuries.

So, this wreck has a few parts to it. It goes from “Oh no!” to “Oh, wow!” to “How the Hell did that happen?” First is the flip, then the car skies up about eight or ten feet into the air and into the fence. That fence then gently let him down inside the dumpster on the other side of the wall.

Not a dull moment in this clip. Thankfully, Zahner seems to be in good spirits, and in good health. Here is the replay and interview with Zahner from FloRacing.

A wild first day already in the Tulsa Shootout. It is only going to get wilder.