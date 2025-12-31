Tulsa Shootout: Kyle Busch gets trolled by son Brexton after A-Class heat race

It is a family affair at the Tulsa Shootout. Kyle Busch and his son Brexton, are moving through the heats in various divisions. With dad Kyle making a strong run in the A-Class heat race, P10 to P3, Brexton still had notes for his dad on how to improve.

While Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, an O’Reilly Series champion, and has over 200 wins in national series competition, Brexton might know a little more about dirt racing. He might be a little better.

In the last few years, Rowdy has had trouble in the A-Class. This time around, no issues. When asked what his dad could have done better, Brexton kept it simple: “Run higher.”

Solid 10 to 3 effort to finally got over the hump in A-Class! @brextonbusch thought I could’ve gotten more tho.😅@FloRacing l @Lucas_Oil l @forthepeople pic.twitter.com/Vl6jSRirn8 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 31, 2025

It is a very busy day for Kyle Busch and the family today. Wednesday’s schedule includes three races for Brexton and two for Kyle. Of course, the father and son will face off in the Wing Outlaw Heat 182. Brexton will get the early advantage by starting P5 to his dad’s P7 starting position.

Kyle Busch has learned a lot on the dirt in the last few years. He’s starting to get used to the Tulsa Shootout and the track inside the expo center. With each heat race, he’s starting to improve and get more experience. That could end up being bad news for other racers at the Shootout.

Kyle Busch looking to earn first Golden Driller

Given how the NASCAR side of things has gone for Kyle Busch in the last few years, it is nice to see him doing other things. Get out there, race whatever, get some laps in with your heart rate up, and have fun. Racing should be fun.

Now, I’m not sure that he’s going to magically return to championship form from dirt racing. It can’t hurt, though. Professional athletes are all about confidence and believing that you have the best at what you do. Getting some good races in, even in the Tulsa Shootout, can at least put Busch in a good headspace going into Daytona.

Richard Childress Racing has made changes. Jim Pohlman is going to move over to the RCR No. 8 team from JR Motorsports. A big move for the crew chief from the O’Reilly Series to the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch might not be a dirt racer by background, but he’s learned a few things recently. It will be interesting to see if he can build any kind of momentum at Tulsa to help him be prepared for the long Cup Series season ahead.