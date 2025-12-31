Tulsa Shootout: Owen Larson reacts to Winged A-Class win

The first day of the Tulsa Shootout was a long one for Owen Larson, with more than 100 races between his first and last race. The oldest child of Kyle Larson, Owen, has been racing for more than a few years now.

At the Tulsa Shootout, it is the best of the best of the best. Things like who you are, where you’re from, or even your age are no concern. Anybody can win, and anybody can race their way to Golden Driller glory.

While his dad, Kyle Larson, won a race all the way in Australia yesterday, Owen wasn’t going to be outdone. At the Tulsa Shootout, he closed his day with a win in the Winged A-Class.

“Yeah, it was a lot. I was getting frustrated,” Owen said to FloRacing after his win. “I was warming up in there, and it was getting hot. My helmet kept fogging up a little bit. I knew I just had to roll the bottom and yeah, get the win, and I tried the top at the end. It looks a little bit sketchy, but it looks fun.”

So, what does a young driver do while waiting for 106 races? Easy. “Played around with all my buddies,” the young Larson said.

The Tulsa Shootout is full of big names and the sons of big names. Owen’s sister, Audrey, is also racing. She picked up a Junior Sprint heat win as well. Then you have Kyle Busch and Brexton Busch, the father-son duo, who are going to compete against each other later today in Heat 182.

Tulsa Shootout is a family affair with Busch, Larson kids

With Brexton and Kyle Busch racing, and Kyle Larson bringing his crew, there are a lot of family dynamics going on at the Tulsa Shootout. There are kids, adults, and people of all ages racing and competing for these Golden Drillers. It doesn’t matter how old you are; all that matters is if you can race or not.

On Tuesday, Rowdy had a really strong heat race in the A-Class. His son, Brexton, decided to troll his dad a little bit. How does someone do a better job than 10th to 3rd? Well…just run higher.

🎙️ Owen Larson recaps a long day and a Winged A-Class win at @TulsaShootout



This @HyperRacing44 #TulsaShootout broadcast is powered by @NosEnergyDrink pic.twitter.com/9zPOptr8U1 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 31, 2025

It is a very busy day for Kyle Busch and the family today. Wednesday’s schedule includes three races for Brexton and two for Kyle. Of course, the father and son will face off in the Wing Outlaw Heat 182. Brexton will get the early advantage by starting P5 to his dad’s P7 starting position.