A Turkish soccer player revived a seagull with CPR after the bird was hit with a ball during a match. The incident occurred during the first half of the Istanbul Amateur League playoff final between Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar and Istanbul Yurdum Spor in Zeytinburnu. Muhammet Uyanik, the goalkeeper for Istanbul Yurdum Spor struck the seagull after clearing the ball up the pitch. Team captain Gani Catan rushed over to the bird and began CPR in an attempt to revive it.

The seagull responded to the CRP and began moving before Catan cradled it and sent it to the medical staff. “Our captain Gani Catan brought the seagull back to life thanks to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) he performed on the field,” the club said on its Instagram page, per the New York Post.

Catan spoke about the incident after the match. “We missed out on the championship, but helping save a life is a good thing,” he said. “This was more important than the championship.”

While Catan was saving the life of a seagull, the Turkish national soccer team was doing everything it could to qualify for the World Cup. On Mar. 26, Turkey will take on Romania in a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. This will be a semifinal match, so Turkey needs to win to keep its World Cup hopes alive. If Turkey defeats Romania, the team will take on the winner of the Slovakia-Kosovo semifinal match on Mar. 31.

When World Cup qualifying began last year, Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella said his team will put all its energy into qualifying for the tournament. “Our first game will be (Sept. 4) against Georgia, a very important opponent,” Montella said in August, per the Daily Sabah. “We can see how much they have developed recently and how they have progressed as a team. Compared to the European Championship, they now have a more settled squad. From the first match on, we will focus all our concentration and energy.”

It would be big for Turkey to reach the World Cup since the team has not qualified for the tournament since 2002. In that year, Turkey reached the World Cup semifinals and lost to Brazil. The team then played South Korea in the third-place match and won 3-2.