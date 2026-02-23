The conversation surrounding the controversial tush push might not be as loud this offseason, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The play famously used by the Philadelphia Eagles, and others, was a hot button issue for the competition committee last year.

“No team has offered a proposal to ban the Tush Push and there has been no recent discussion about changing the rule, Rich McKay told reporters today,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. The ESPN insider also noted in September there was no guarantee for a new vote this offseason.

With no vote or proposal in sight, it looks like the play is here to stay for the Eagles, and other teams, to use. Philadelphia, notably, used it a little less in 2025 and weren’t nearly as successful as other years like 2022 and ’24, en route to a Super Bowl appearance and victory.

Ironically, Schefter appeared to call for the NFL to ban the play back in September. The conversation reached its fever pitch after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2.

“The biggest thing here, to me is that this game was lost in March,” Schefter said in September. “This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening. It wasn’t lost yesterday. And there might be a lot of games that the Eagles play that are lost in March, because this play is unstoppable.

“Not only does the defense not know how to handle it, but the officials don’t even know how to handle it. You see, the Eagles line up and jump offsides, every play. The officials have no idea. Defenses have no idea. And the Eagles get to do whatever they want on every single play in the tush push and again, I know people hate it, but they have mastered it. They have dominated the line of scrimmage … They don’t know how to officiate it. They don’t know how to stop it. Nobody knows what to do about it, and that is one of the main reasons that the Eagles can’t be stopped and that they’re 2-0 today.”

In more irony, other teams like the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills voted against the play back in March of 2025 and wanted it banned. However, the Packers and Bills have utilized the tush push, albeit to not as much success as the Eagles to that point.

Despite using different versions of the play, former Bills head coach Sean McDermott doubled down on his stance regarding the play, even though his own offense used it with Josh Allen. He cited health and safety while admitting there was “no significant data” to support his hypothesis.

“My position hasn’t really changed at all,” McDermott said when asked about his stance on wanting to ban the tush push last month. “Even though there’s no significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players. There’s other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. And I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”