Two people hospitalized in fire at Denny Hamlin's parents' home per report

Further updates have emerged on a house fire on Sunday evening at a residence reportedly owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin‘s parents. Two have been hospitalized.

According to a report from WSOC, fire officials said two people made it out of the house fire but “needed to be transported when crews arrived.” The individuals have not yet been publicly identified.

However, property records confirmed the home was owned by Denny Hamlin, per WSOC. Queen City News previously reported the home was owned by Hamlin’s parents, according to sources.

The blaze started sometime around 6 p.m. ET, with firefighters responding shortly after. WSOC reported that “there were around 10 different fire departments fighting the blaze.”

“Well this house was about 40-45% involved when we got here. Of course where we are located there are no hydrants, so all the water had to be trucked in and there were times we would run out of water and we had to wait for more water to get here,” chief David Toomey with the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department told WSOC. “We had to call for more, additional tankers throughout the county.”

The fire was under control about two hours after officials first responded. No details have yet been provided on a potential cause for the fire.

The blaze at Denny Hamlin’s parents’ residence occurred in Stanley, N.C. Pictures provided by the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department showed flames reaching high into the sky, with nearly a half dozen emergency vehicles parked on the roadway outside the house.

Denny Hamlin wins No. 60 for father

It’s been an eventful year for Denny Hamlin, both on the track and off it. In addition to being a party to the lengthy lawsuit from 23XI and Frontrow Motorsports against NASCAR, Hamlin also celebrated his 60th career win on the track.

His ailing father was able to see it, too. After winning at Las Vegas, Hamlin talked about his family, their sacrifices, and why he shed so many tears late in the race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked about his father’s health in the post-race presser.

“Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well. He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So, I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”