Ty Dillon reacts to Cleetus McFarland NASCAR O'Reilly debut, offers encouragement

Cleetus McFarland made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this weekend, and Ty Dillon liked what he saw from him. In a YouTube video posted by McFarland, he spoke to Dillon about his performance at Rockingham.

“You did good,” Ty Dillon told Cleetus McFarland after the race. “The thing was I could see you get excited and catch the guys in front of you, and you started launching it in there.”

McFarland said that he couldn’t believe that he kept the car intact despite spinning out multiple times. Dillon told him that the last one wasn’t his fault.

“It was good, man. You learned a lot,” Dillon said. “You’re going to go home and sleep on it and think of so many things that if you rerun it again tomorrow, you’ll be that much better.”

McFarland, who is known for being a YouTube star, finished 32nd and was six laps down. He also competed in the ARCA East race at Rockingham and finished fourth.

Ty Dillon shares more thoughts on Cleetus McFarland

While Dillon saw good things from McFarland, it’s not clear if he will compete in his next scheduled O’Reilly race at Talladega, since he needs approval from NASCAR. McFarland drives for Richard Childress Racing, and the team’s vice president of the O’Reilly Series operations said of his Rockingham performance that “There were a lot of things they wanted to see happen that didn’t happen.”

Regardless, Dillon believes McFarland will only get better, and he continues to compete. “From never, ever doing this, and the perspective for people is like a lot of times you’re helping kids that have late model races, he hasn’t raced anything as far as what we do,” Dillon said in an interview with Frontstretch.

“We just had to keep the perspective of teaching him as much as we can. He did a great job. The approval to be here is a wild theory, in my opinion, and he did good. This is one of the toughest tracks; things are happening really fast, and it’s just hard to make laps around here.

McFarland made his NASCAR debut at Daytona in February, competing in the Truck Series race. He wrecked on Lap 6 and earned a P37 finish.