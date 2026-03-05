Ty Dillon reveals origin of Cleetus McFarland, RCR deal, Richard Childress involvement

Garrett Mitchell, who is better known to millions of fans as Cleetus McFarland, recently inked a deal with Richard Childress Racing to compete in three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races. He will bring a ton of eyeballs to the sport.

So how did the popular social media star get a ride at the NOAPS level? Turns out Ty Dillon had a lot to do with that.

Dillon joined the Gluckcast on Thursday with The Athletic insider Jeff Gluck to open up on how things unfolded with Cleetus McFarland. Dillon initiated the conversations after learning about McFarland on social media about a year ago.

“I called him, I was like, ‘Hey man, what do you think about this idea? I know you’re wanting to race in NASCAR,’ and asked him, like, ‘What is your goal?'” Dillon explained.

“He’s like, ‘I love the superspeedways and I would love to one day race in the Cup Series, Daytona 500 would be awesome. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to talk a little bit more, see what we can figure out. But I think there’s some synergy here.'”

On Wednesday, RCR reported news of the deal with Cleetus McFarland. His first race will be at Rockingham.

And while many are questioning NASCAR’s approvals process, McFarland sees nothing but opportunity. Dillon had one major request before he really pushed the idea at RCR, where his grandfather Richard Childress helps run things.

“We would only want to do this if you can stay original to who you are,” Dillon said, relaying his message to Cleetus McFarland. “We wouldn’t want this to take you off of who Cleetus is, what your channel is and what makes you fun and you have fun. And if we’re not having fun doing this whole project, we’re failing.”

But the bottom line is both sides believe this can be a beneficial pairing. Cleetus McFarland will have work to do behind the wheel, but he’s got the backing of a very serious racing team at this point.

“I think we can make this work, I think it’s going to be good for both sides,” Dillon said. “His fanbase is our fanbase, but we need to kind of merge them together, right? I think his people will love us. I think our people will love him. And then the sport of NASCAR together, we can put something great together.

“The plan is to grow Cleetus in the sport. We believe with the resources that RCR has that we can take his inexperience but surround him with confidence and people who care and want to push him to get the best out of himself and get to that goal.”