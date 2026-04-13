Ty Gibbs claps back at critics after Bristol win, shuts down Chris Gabehart claim that he skipped competition meetings

Ty Gibbs has a microscope on him at all times. Being the grandson of Joe Gibbs and in one of the best rides in the sport, it comes with the territory.

What didn’t help matters is that he was unable to find Victory Lane at any point in the first 130 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. As it turned out, career start No. 131 was his moment. Gibbs took the checkered flag in Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, outdueling Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson in overtime.

For Gibbs, it was validation. He also got one up on all of his detractors.

“I don’t care,” Gibbs said after the race of his critics, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “Something else to focus on, I guess. I guess today they’re going to have to focus on something else.”

Gibbs, though he was not asked to, addressed the claims made by former Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart in court filings as part of the ongoing lawsuit. Gabehart claimed that Gibbs was given “differential treatment,” adding that he was not held to “the same meeting attendance standards” as others on the team.

“Obviously people are going to say false things about how I wasn’t present in meetings,” Gibbs said. “I’ve been the same the whole time, just to clarify that.”

Ty Gibbs off to dream start in 2026

With Ty Gibbs struggling to begin the 2025 season, Joe Gibbs replaced Tyler Allen with Gabehart atop the pit box. Ty Gibbs’ performance did pick up slightly, but he never got that first win. He got it Sunday with Allen calling the shots for the No. 54 team.

“Yeah, I think Ty needed this,” Allen said. “We both needed this. We’re a team. We both needed this confidence boost. I’ve been saying forever when he gets one, he’s going to get a lot. It’s just huge for the team, his confidence. It’s been a really good start to the year.”

Sunday was the culmination of what has been a dream start for Gibbs in 2026. He has finished sixth or better in each of his last six starts, now up to fourth in the points standings.