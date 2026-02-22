Ty Gibbs is out of the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta after hitting the outside wall on Lap 82 of Sunday’s race. Gibbs was on the receiving end of contact from Josh Berry, which shot his No. 54 Toyota up the track and into the wall in Turn 3.

Gibbs’ car came to a stop in the infield grass. A fire started from under his car, spreading to the grass itself with Gibbs still behind the wheel. Gibbs had to be removed from the car by the NASCAR safety crew, who then went to work putting the fire out.

Fire under the No. 54 machine. Ty Gibbs is out of the car. https://t.co/JiNOBglq4z pic.twitter.com/Jqz9X0K4Z3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 22, 2026

It’s a costly crash for Gibbs, who is now being shown as 36th among 36 drivers in the points standings as they currently run. Gibbs finished 23rd in the Daytona 500 and will settle for a 37th-place finish at Atlanta.

Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry speak on what went wrong at Atlanta

As for the wreck itself, Gibbs did his best to describe what happened: “I guess the 20 [Christopher Bell] made a 3-wide bottom move, and I was already committed to rolling the middle and Berry was in there and we collided.”

Berry also spoke with the media after getting checked out of the infield care center. He described it as a “racing deal.”

“It looked like I faded up a little to give the 20 room, and Ty went to make a move it looked like, and we just got together,” Berry said, via Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “Just a racing deal at Atlanta.”

It’s the opposite kind of start needed for Gibbs, who got behind last season before rallying in the second half of the campaign. Under the revamped Chase format, you can’t afford to stack up disappointing days at the racetrack. That’s exactly what Gibbs has done to begin 2026, a troubling situation for No. 54 team.