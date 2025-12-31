Ty Gibbs makes big run to win Non-Wing Outlaw heat race at Tulsa Shootout

What a win for Ty Gibbs at the Tulsa Shootout today in his Non-Wing Outlaw heat race. From P8 to P1 in just eight laps. The NASCAR driver has been racing these micros sparingly in the last two years. It seems he’s got the hang of it now.

Gibbs is not known for his micro or sprint car racing. He’s a stock car driver. Before he got into stock cars, he was on the path to being a motocross rider.

Today, Ty Gibbs might have made his first ruly impressive run in a micro sprint car. In his Non-Wing Outlaw heat race, he went from P8 to P1 and made it look kinda easy.

“Yeah, I think it’s just track time for me, honestly, because this is like my eighth micro race ever,” Gibbs said to FloRacing after the win. “And yesterday was my second winged one. So, just trying to figure out where to be and gaining experience. Yeah, I felt really good there. I thought my car drove really well.

“CB Industries, you know, hardest working guys out here. So, I can’t thank my guys enough. Daison Pursley for helping me out. And just having a fun time. So, thank you to Monster and everybody that helps me here. Matteo Papis just gave me 100 bucks. So, I stole his hundred dollars. Maybe we do some more bets, we’ll run better, actually.”

Ty Gibbs not only gets the win, but he puled off a lot of passing points. A really solid showing for him in the Non-Wing Outlaw car. We’ll see if he can translate some of that to his Winged Outlaw races moving forward.

Ty Gibbs still figuring out dirt racing

With Joe Gibbs Racing finally allowing their drivers to race sprint cars, it’s been really nice to see. Funny enough, it seems that Chase Briscoe has decided on his own that he’s more or less done with dirt racing, despite his background.

Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell have taken full advantage of the loosened rules. Last year, Bell won a Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout. This year, Gibbs is making the most of his time early. I’m not ready to say he can win a Driller yet, but he might be able to make a small run and maybe make an A-Main.

The more NASCAR drivers in events like the Shootout and Chili Bowl, the better, I say. Let’s see these drivers diversify their skills and learn a thing or two about another form of racing. Gibbs looks like he’s having fun, and now he’s winning, so let’s see how far he can go.