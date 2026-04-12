Ty Gibbs outduels Ryan Blaney at Bristol, wins first career NASCAR Cup race

For the first time in his career, Ty Gibbs is a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gibbs took the checkered flag Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, beating Ryan Blaney to the start-finish line in overtime by 0.055 seconds, making it the closest margin of victory at Bristol since April 1991.

Ty Gibbs holds off Ryan Blaney to claim his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in a photo finish at Bristol 🏁https://t.co/dGqpWKLP0tpic.twitter.com/cIAaabWX0B — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) April 12, 2026

Gibbs inherited the lead following the Lap 477 caution, his team making the call to stay out rather than pit with the leaders in Blaney and Kyle Larson. Both Blaney and Larson had fresh tires and the objective for Gibbs would be to hold them off.

But with four laps remaining in the race, another caution came out. Gibbs had to hold them off on the green-white-checkered. Blaney gave him everything he could handle, but Gibbs was able to bring his No. 54 Toyota across the line first.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome when you can do it with great people,” Gibbs told FOX Sports after the race. “To be in this position is great. I would love for my father to have seen this, but he knew it was going to happen. Just a great day for us. The 54 boys didn’t give up. Pit crew was amazing. … Very honored to be in this situation.”

This had been coming for some time for Gibbs. The 23-year-old got off to a fast start to the 2026 season, entering Sunday’s race having finished sixth or better in five consecutive races. Gibbs moved up to fourth in the points standings with the win, one spot behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. He is the first driver to pilot the No. 54 car to Victory Lane in a Cup race since Lennie Pond in 1978 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs share emotional moment after Bristol win

This was an emotional day for Gibbs and his family as his father Coy passed away in November 2022. Ty Gibbs’ grandfather, Joe Gibbs, put him in the No. 54 car the following season. There have been plenty of struggles for Gibbs since making his way to Cup, making Sunday’s win all that more rewarding for both him and his grandfather.

Joe Gibbs has won his share of championships and big races in NASCAR. This moment meant just as much to him.

“This is one of my best experiences. Obviously when Denny won, honoring J.D. [Gibbs]‘ life, was such a huge deal,” Joe Gibbs said. “But I think about Coy, he brought Ty up the entire time. Just wish, I know he’s probably watching and so I just want to thank so many people.”