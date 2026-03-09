Ty Gibbs seemingly fires shots at Chris Gabehart after Phoenix race amid Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit

Ty Gibbs seemingly took shots at Chris Gabehart after earning a fourth-place finish at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix on Sunday. While speaking to Regan Smith of FOX Sports, Gibbs discussed having the “right guys” on his team.

“Very happy with my team. All the guys, I’m with the right guys, and that makes a difference. We’re running good because of that, and it shows,” Ty Gibbs said. “…Thank you to the man above and all my guys that believe in me and everybody that, you know, that’s really loyal.”

Gibbs made the comments amid his team, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), being in a court battle against Gabehart. JGR filed an $8 million lawsuit against Gabehart for damages over the alleged theft of the organization’s trade secrets for use by a competitor.

Gaebhart responded by filing a declaration, accusing JGR of having “a dysfunctional organizational structure” and of giving “differential treatment” to Ty Gibbs, the grandson of owner Joe Gibbs. “I found myself constantly intertwined with Coach Gibbs, senior JGR executives, and family members when making even routine competition decisions — a dysfunctional organizational structure that I could not continue in,” Gabehart’s filing read.

More on Ty Gibbs and Chris Gabehart

Gabehart noted “Coach Gibbs repeatedly pressured me to take over as crew chief of the No. 54 car,” stating that Ty Gibbs’ team was not managed or held accountable like other teams in the organization. Ty Gibbs is one of four NASCAR Cup Series full-time drivers for JGR. Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Christopher Bell are the other three.

Gabehart, who joined JGR in 2012, was Gibbs’ crew chief for nine races last season before relinquishing the role. He left the organization following the 2025 season and is now a member of Spire Motorsports.

Gibbs is in his fourth season as a full-time Cup Series driver. He has yet to win a race in the Cup Series, but has earned back-to-back top-five finishes after finishing fourth at COTA last week and fourth at Phoenix on Sunday.

“We were really good today,” Gibbs told Smith. “…Really happy with my team. Everybody’s done a great job. Everybody believes in me, and we all believe in each other.”