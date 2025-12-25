Tyler Biadasz injury update: Commanders center goes down in pain, exits game vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz suffered an injury during the Christmas Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury occurred in the second quarter, and Biadasz went down in pain before being helped off the field. The Commanders announced that Biadasz suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return. In the third quarter, Washington gave an update on the veteran offensive lineman, announcing that he has been ruled out.

Tyler Biadasz began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys when the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Dallas and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 when he replaced former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who was playing in the Super Bowl.

In 2024, Biadasz signed a three-year $30 million contract with the Commanders. During the 2024 season, the former Wisconsin star played in 15 games and helped quarterback Jayden Daniels earn NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

In August, Biadasz detailed the challenges of blocking for Daniels since he’s a dual-threat QB. “That’s what makes the blocks even more crucial,” Biadasz said of protecting a running quarterback, per Haley Salvatore of Commanders.com. “I think the biggest part is with the zone read element, that’s a huge factor of how defenses kind of play you because you’re going to get a different look a good amount of time.”

Tyler Biadasz talks about blocking for Jayden Daniels

Biadasz added, “Like last year, they played Jayden differently too throughout the year. But that’s why you have a great system in place; that’s why you have great rules for certain landmarks and certain hits, but like that makes even more of the block because you really don’t know, like you really don’t know behind you what’s happening.

“But that’s kind of the reality you live in, too,” Biadasz continued. “So, it’s nothing new, it’s more so like how more detailed can those blocks be if, well, you don’t play the what-if game, but if you hit them square on. So, you’re kind of like fighting pressure with pressure, and which direction their backers are seeing it and whatever.”

The Commanders entered the Christmas Day game with a 4-11 record. They have been eliminated from playoff contention, and this will be the fourth time in five seasons the Commanders will miss the postseason.