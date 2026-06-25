Tyler Bilodeau drafted by Brooklyn Nets: Analysis, contract details, more

The Brooklyn Nets have selected UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau No. 43 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. He enters the NBA after spending the last two seasons with the Bruins.

Bilodeau played high school basketball at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington. He was ranked No. 257 in Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2022 class, No. 55 for his position, and No. 2 in the state.

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Before joining UCLA, Bilodeau played for Oregon State for two seasons. In his college basketball career, Bilodeau played in 128 games with 108 starts and averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. In his two seasons at UCLA, Bilodeau averaged 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest in 64 games. At Oregon State, Bilodeau averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 64 games.

At the NBA Combine, Bilodeau measured with a 7-foot-0.75 wingspan. He did not record a max vertical or jumping from the standing position.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Bilodeau’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Tyler Bilodeau

Will Bilodeau make an impact in the NBA? On3’s James Fletcher shared what needs to happen for Bilodeau when his NBA career begins.

“Tyler Bilodeau is a high-level shooter with size, giving him a platform to showcase his offensive skills as a well-rounded scorer,” Fletcher said. “He must hold up defensively to make the most of his role, making that the biggest question he faces in his development.”

NBA.com also shared its thoughts on Bilodeau. The outlet said, “Bilodeau was one of the most efficient perimeter threats in college basketball this past season. But he is not just a stationary shooter. His footwork allows him to score from the mid-range and the baseline, giving him three-level versatility. He takes care of the ball at a high level for a frontcourt player, rarely giving possessions away. There is room for him to become a more disruptive defender given his long arms.”