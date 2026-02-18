Tyler Reddick, who won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, made the media rounds in New York City on Tuesday. As part of his many appearances, Reddick joined “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” where he addressed the criticism 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan has received for his interaction with Reddick’s son, Beau, during their celebration in Victory Lane.

Cameras showed Jordan pinching Beau in his lower back and brushing the back of his leg. While signing autographs Tuesday, a TMZ Sports reporter attempted to ask Reddick about the interaction. “Nah, we’re not going to talk about that,” a rep for Reddick told the reporter.

Stephen A. Smith, at the end of his interview with Reddick, asked him about it. Reddick said he didn’t see the interaction the way others did.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this,” Reddick said. “For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career.

“It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side and think about the look on [Jordan’s wife] Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that’s where I’m at with it.”

Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television. pic.twitter.com/eItDujXXau — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 16, 2026

Tyler Reddick shuts down Michael Jordan controversy, enjoying being Daytona 500 champion

Jordan, the six-time NBA champion, is very close with Reddick and his family. When Reddick was leaving Richard Childress Racing in 2022, Jordan and 23XI moved quickly to get him in the No. 45 Toyota for the 2023 season, replacing Kurt Busch.

Jordan always believed in Reddick’s ability. In 2024, Reddick won the regular season championship and made the Championship 4. Now, he’s a Daytona 500 champion, something that will be associated with him for the rest of his life.

“To do it for someone like Michael Jordan, for myself, is a dream come true,” Reddick said Tuesday on Get Up. “But to do it for someone like Michael, who believes like he does in my driving ability… You know, three or four years when I was working on where am I gonna go in the future, to have someone like Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin say, ‘You’re the guy we want more than anyone else in the field to drive our No. 45 car.’

“I mean, to have someone like the driver Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, who has accomplished everything that he has in his career and his life… to have those words said about you by those two people is stuff you never dream to become reality. So, to have this opportunity to deliver in the clutch moment to get the victory after coming up one spot short a year ago, it’s just been a wild couple of days.”