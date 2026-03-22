Tyler Reddick continues NASCAR dominance, wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Tyler Reddick was nice enough to take a two-week hiatus from celebrating in Victory Lane. Sunday at Darlington Raceway, Reddick decided it was time to get back to winning.

Reddick took the checkered flag in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, winning his fourth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this season, the 23XI Racing driver became the first to win the opening three races of a season. Now, he’s a winner for the fourth time in six races, further stretching his lead atop the points standings. Reddick has 95-point lead over Ryan Blaney, who finished third at Darlington.

TYLER REDDICK WINS AT DARLINGTON! pic.twitter.com/gyyVd3biIv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

Reddick started on the pole at Darlington and it was clear early he had a strong car. The only thing that threatened to stop him was an problem with the alternator on his No. 45 Toyota. His team had to work on it on pit road, and he was sent to the back of the field for the start of Stage 2. Reddick also had no way to cool himself down inside the car and at one point, he was seen trying to purge water out of his cool suit.

Reddick stayed in it mentally and found his way back to the front in Stage 3. He made the race-winning pass on Brad Keselowski with 28 laps to go. Reddick is finally a winner at Darlington after entering Sunday’s race with three runner-up finishes at the 1.366-mile oval.

“I don’t ever give up, and I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington, that The Lady in Black would test us like that,” Reddick told Regan Smith of FOX Sports. “Just so close so many times. Lap 1, we had a charging problem where the battery wasn’t charging at all. So all day long, not running fans, sweating my tail off inside the race car. We knew it was gonna be physical.”

Tyler Reddick made more NASCAR history at Darlington

Reddick, who went winless in 2025, continues to make NASCAR history. With the win, he joins Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only drivers to win four of the first six races of a season. He is also the first driver to win three races from the pole within the first six races of a season, according to Daniel Céspedes.

23XI co-owner Michael Jordan, as he’s been for Reddick’s previous wins this season, was in attendance at Darlington. The six-time NBA champion paid compliment to Reddick for keeping his composure during a day where so much went wrong.

“I think Billy [Scott, crew chief] did a good job of trying to keep him calm,” Jordan told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “We knew we had a fast car. We knew we were on a 30-lap run, we were real good. On a short-lap run we were real good. So, we just had to get the car right. He kept his composure, and I think he did an unbelievable job.”