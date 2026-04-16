Tyler Reddick contract update: NASCAR insider reveals what it could take for 23XI to re-sign top Cup driver

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the final year of Tyler Reddick‘s contract with 23XI Racing. To no one’s surprise, 23XI would love to re-sign Reddick, the current points leader.

What could it take to secure Reddick for the foreseeable future? Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reported Thursday that industry executives have speculated Reddick could earn in the range of a $7 million annual salary on his next deal. 23XI president Steve Lauletta declined comment to SBJ on the topic of salary. Lauletta did add that 23XI is “having the discussions we need to make sure the long term is how we all envision it, which is us moving forward collectively.”

As for Reddick, he spoke to SBJ and said, “I would love to stay with 23XI.” That is consistent with what he told Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic last month.

“I want to be here,” Reddick said. “I love racing here at 23XI, and I’m looking forward to getting all buttoned up so we can move on.”

Tyler Reddick is making a lot of money for himself with 2026 performance

Reddick’s market value has only increased with his performance now eight races into the 2026 campaign. Reddick, the 2026 Daytona 500 champion, became the first driver in Cup history to win the first three races to open a season. He won his fourth last month at Darlington Raceway, currently owning a 62-point lead over Ryan Blaney for the top spot in the standings.

23XI is doing everything it can to get Reddick signed. Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI alongside Michael Jordan, previously said that Reddick is in the team’s long-term plans.

“He will be, and Tyler’s one of those guys that was very important for us to get our hands on very early, but I think he’s lived up to the expectations for us,” Hamlin said. “Certainly, last year was not great, but his not-great years are still in the top 10. Those are the elite drivers.

“We’re seeing this year, he’s putting it all together, and our race cars are really fast, too. They really are, and what I like about it is, they’re winning races that they’re overcoming something. They’re not just flat-out dominating them, so that shows his maturity.”