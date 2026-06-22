Tyler Reddick explains why he opted for sportsmanship in allowing late Corey Heim pass

With about five laps to go in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Tyler Reddick was trying hard to fend off Corey Heim for the lead. The two battled back and forth.

Then, with about three laps remaining, Heim finally got to the inside and made his pass. Reddick then looped back around and cut the other direction, getting back in front.

It put Reddick on the inside of a turn coming up, with Heim off his right side. Reddick doored Heim, sending the No. 67 car wider up the track.

But instead of gunning it and taking the lead, Tyler Reddick let off the throttle. Heim flew forward, taking the lead for good and eventually driving himself to the win after commanding the final few laps.

Reddick explained the move after the race. It was a show of sportsmanship.

“I tried to battle back and overdid it,” Tyler Reddick said, per Kelly Crandall. “I really did. I ran him straight into the wall, and that wasn’t right. So, I wasn’t going to pass him for the win that way, that’s for sure. Especially a teammate.”

As it turned out, Tyler Reddick would have a tire go down on the final run anyway. So even had he not been as sporting, there’s a chance Heim would have gotten by him for the win anyway.

Instead, the sport got a cool moment. The NASCAR points leader ceded the lead temporarily to a 23XI teammate who will be running alongside him full time next season.

For his part, Heim seemed grateful for Tyler Reddick’s generosity, even if a little confused by it in the moment. With a margin of victory over 10 seconds, he posted the best-ever winning margin in the NASCAR Cup Series for a first-time winner.

“I don’t know. I feel like for a while I thought there he was kind of playing with me,” Heim said on the Amazon Prime post-race show. “He was able to set the pace being the lead car, but I was kind of able to stick with it. I’m like, ‘I’m not really burning my stuff up.’ So five to go came and it was just kind of time to put some pressure on him, see if I could get him to make a mistake and, sure enough, he did. I guess he ended up braking or something. I don’t know what happened to him.

“But a lot of respect for him, though, he doored me down there in (Turn) 5 I think and gave it back to me. That’s something you don’t see every day. Great teammate. Just crazy. It feels like a dream. I hope I don’t wake up from this dream.”