Tyler Reddick Faces Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Alex Palou for ESPYS Honor

Tyler Reddick is having a helluva 2026 NASCAR season. And despite losing the lead in the point standings to his 23XI car owner, Denny Hamlin, on Sunday at Sonoma, Reddick has earned another honor.

The 33-year-old driver has been named one of the four finalists for the 2026 ESPYS Best Driver. The pilot of the No. 45 Toyota Camry announced the nomination on Wednesday.

Reddick’s fellow finalists were also named by ESPN. They include 2025 IndyCar Champion Alex Palou, along with F1 stars Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris.

And NASCAR fans, he’s calling on you for your vote: “Truly honored to be nominated for The 2026 ESPYS Best Driver Award. Our 45 team started this season hot, but job’s not finished.

“You can vote for me HERE”

Truly honored to be nominated for The

2026 ESPYS Best Driver Award. Our 45 team started this season hot 🔥 but job's not finished.



You can vote for me here: https://t.co/l8ZDcbQ8RE pic.twitter.com/M4R5o24GMd — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 1, 2026

Reddick’s historic start to the 2026 NASCAR season

Reddick started off the 2026 season on a heater. Per NASCAR Insights, here are some fast facts on Reddick’s hot start:

– First driver since Cale Yarborough in 1977 to lead the points for the first 17 races of a season

– First driver to win the first three races of a season

– Average finish of 5.57 in the first 14 races was the best since Dale Earnhardt in 1987

Resetting the table

Reddick lost the points lead to Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s race at Sonoma. He trails Hamlin by one point in the standings and holds a 103-point lead over Ryan Blaney in third place.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend after a 7-year hiatus. Qualifying will get underway on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET and be televised on TruTV. The race, eero 400, will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT.