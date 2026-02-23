Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back, wins NASCAR Autotrader 400 after hectic finish at Atlanta
Tyler Reddick, with no right front fender, took the checkered flag in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Reddick sustained significant damage to his No. 45 Toyota in the Lap 224 wreck.
With a beat up race car, Reddick found his way back to the front to go back-to-back to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Reddick joins Matt Kenseth (2009), Jeff Gordon (1997), David Pearson (1976), Bob Welborn (1959), and Marvin Panch (1957) as drivers to win the first events of a Cup campaign, according to Joseph Srigley of TobyChristie.com.
This story is developing…