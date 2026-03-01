Tyler Reddick makes NASCAR history, holds off Shane van Gisbergen to win at COTA

Who is gonna be able to beat Shane van Gisbergen was the question coming into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Turns out, the answer to that question was the driver with the highest average finish at the road course. Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag at COTA to win his third consecutive race.

Reddick made history with the victory. He is the first driver in Cup history to win the first three races of a season.

Who did he finish one spot ahead of to do it? It was van Gisbergen, who came into Sunday’s race looking to tie Jeff Gordon for the Cup record of most consecutive wins on a road course (six). Reddick stopped him and decided to make some history of his own instead.

TYLER REDDICK wins in Austin and becomes the first NASCAR Cup driver to win the first 3 races of the season 🤯https://t.co/TNGZvSxuFvpic.twitter.com/kH5FKyvDBT — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) March 1, 2026

Tyler Reddick beat the best at COTA

The 23XI Racing driver didn’t just beat van Gisbergen; he left no doubt, beating him to the start-finish line by more than three seconds. Reddick has been chasing van Gisbergen at road courses for the last two seasons. Sunday, it was van Gisbergen who was chasing him.

“Yeah, just trying to remember everything that I knew was going to be important there at the end and just tried to minimize the mistakes,” Reddick said on the FOX broadcast after the race. “Shane is just, that’s what he’s so good at. He does not make mistakes.

“I certainly made a couple and just doing everything I could to just manage the gap and just stay away from him, you know what I mean? If I let him get close enough it was going to be hard to hold him off.”

Reddick has had a dream start to the 2026 season. Winless in 2025 and entering a contract year, the pressure was on for Reddick to perform. He will leave COTA and head to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday with a 70-point lead in the standings.

“It means the world. Yeah, you know it’s so fitting,” Reddick said. “We get going at the end there and I’m leading and there’s SVG, the guy I’ve been trying to beat for a while now. And just to be able to outlast him there and hold on for the win is just, it’s incredible.”