Tyler Reddick knows a thing or two about a good burnout. The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has allowed Reddick to master his burnout craft, with the 23XI Racing picking up back-to-back wins at Daytona and Atlanta.

But, hey, there’s harm in a third burnout in eight days. Reddick, fresh of winning Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, stayed back in Atlanta to make an appearance Monday on “WWE Raw”. Reddick arrived in his No. 45 Toyota, did a burnout and hopped out of the car.

Reddick didn’t come alone. Joining him was CM Punk, the current World Heavyweight Champion.

The WINNER of the Daytona 500 @tyler_reddick arrives in style with the WrestleMania Title! 😤



AND is joined by World Heavyweight Champion @CMPunk! @ChumbaCasino | @23xiracing pic.twitter.com/vEuD2J2eoM — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

It’s yet another memorable moment for Reddick, who is having as good a February as you could possibly script. It started last Sunday with his win in the 68th running of the Daytona 500. Reddick followed that up with an improbable win at Atlanta, in which he won the race sans a right-front fender.

The Lap 244 restart was key. Reddick went from 20th to third in a span of three laps and put himself back in position to win the race. Win the race he did, holding off Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain.

