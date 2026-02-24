Tyler Reddick makes grand entrance to 'WWE Raw' in Atlanta, does epic burnout with CM Punk
Tyler Reddick knows a thing or two about a good burnout. The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has allowed Reddick to master his burnout craft, with the 23XI Racing picking up back-to-back wins at Daytona and Atlanta.
But, hey, there’s harm in a third burnout in eight days. Reddick, fresh of winning Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, stayed back in Atlanta to make an appearance Monday on “WWE Raw”. Reddick arrived in his No. 45 Toyota, did a burnout and hopped out of the car.
Reddick didn’t come alone. Joining him was CM Punk, the current World Heavyweight Champion.
Top 10
- 1New
Mario Cristobal
Roasts Kirby Smart at award show
- 2Hot
Gunner Rivers
Son of Phillip Rivers commits
- 3
AP Poll
Massive Top 25 shake up
- 4
Rivals300
Counting down the 5-star recruits
- 5Trending
Charles Bediako
Fighting court decision
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
It’s yet another memorable moment for Reddick, who is having as good a February as you could possibly script. It started last Sunday with his win in the 68th running of the Daytona 500. Reddick followed that up with an improbable win at Atlanta, in which he won the race sans a right-front fender.
The Lap 244 restart was key. Reddick went from 20th to third in a span of three laps and put himself back in position to win the race. Win the race he did, holding off Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain.
This story is developing…