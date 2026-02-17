Tyler Reddick opens up on emotional Daytona 500 win after son Rookie’s health scare

For Tyler Reddick, victory in the Daytona 500 meant far more than a trophy or a career milestone. It was a moment of relief and perspective after one of the most difficult stretches his family has faced.

Speaking via Get Up on ESPN, Reddick opened up about how the past year reshaped his outlook on racing and life. His infant son, Rookie George, spent 29 days in the hospital after doctors discovered a tumor that required surgery and the removal of a kidney. The situation placed racing firmly in the background.

“It means the world. Our whole family went through a lot last year,” Reddick told Matt Barrie in the studio. “You know, everything going on with Rookie just really was hard on all of us. You know, not winning a race adds to it as well.

“But I mean, when Rookie went to the hospital and was in the hospital for, you know, 29 days, so much happened during that period of time, and it was you just — you didn’t know what the next day was going to hold.

During that stretch, support poured in from all directions. That included NBA icon Michael Jordan, who was elevated to the forefront of NASCAR as the co-owner of 23XI Racing.

“He called me and said, ‘If you need to take the rest of the year off, do whatever you need to do to be there for your family,’” Reddick shared. “I was very fortunate to have a great support system.”

Moreover, doctors ultimately removed the tumor that had been affecting Rookie’s heart function, and the recovery has been remarkable. Just days before race weekend, Rookie reached a milestone that once felt uncertain; he began crawling, and at breakneck speed.

“It was so awesome when we got to Daytona Monday morning and we’re on the bus for about a week, and he’s just started crawling really fast,” Reddick added. “I mean, he’s just doing so well. Now it’s really awesome to see how hard or just how fast he’s been able to bounce back.”

That context transformed the victory celebration. When Reddick climbed from the car after his dramatic last-lap win, he wasn’t just thinking about racing. He was thinking about family. His wife Alexa, his older son, Beau, and Rookie experiencing it all for the first time.

In a sport defined by speed and results, the moment offered clarity. The win mattered, but survival and shared memories mattered more. For Reddick, the Great American Race became something greater. It served as a reminder that sometimes the biggest victories happen far from the racetrack.

Now, he’s moving ahead to Atlanta with a renewed love for the sport. His star is turning, and there’s no telling how high Reddick can climb in 2026.