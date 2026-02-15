Tyler Reddick reacts to Daytona 500 win, 'surreal' feeling after trying year

Tyler Reddick has had a trying last year. Now he’s got something downright remarkable to celebrate. He’s a Daytona 500 champion after one of the wildest finishes in recent memory.

Reddick edged out several other drivers on the final lap, weaving his way through traffic and multiple wrecks to claim the victory. He was nearly at a loss for words after the big win.

“There was many points in this race that we weren’t making decisions that we wanted to, but we just reset,” Reddick said on the broadcast after the race. “At every opportunity that we got to reach back, we just went back at it. I’m just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race. It’s surreal, honestly.

“Honestly the best part is my son asked before the race, ‘Are you finally going to win this race?’ And something about today just felt right.”

Right indeed. Tyler Reddick’s weaving run through traffic will be the stuff talked about for years to come.

It was almost surreal that he was able to pull it off. He explained what he saw in those final moments.

“We had the lead there when that caution came out and I ended up next to (Michael) McDowell and we just kind of kept getting hung a couple times in the closing laps there,” he said. “Yeah, just every time we’d kind of break up there would be someone really with nowhere left to go but to push. And they pushed me, obviously.

“My teammate Riley Herbst gave me a lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself as he should at the end there. Incredible how it all played out. True Daytona madness. It’s going to be a long night if I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be a Daytona 500 champion.”

The win comes just months after Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa revealed that their son, Rookie, had undergone an operation to remove a kidney. Seeing an infant hooked up to all kinds of monitors and tubes can certainly take a toll.

Reddick couldn’t wait to celebrate with his family after the win. He was overjoyed.

“Last year was really hard for all of us,” he said. “Hard for me. When you’re a Cup driver and get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year. For us to go on that drought that we did made us look really hard in the mirror. Just really proud of everyone on our Chumba Casino Toyota Camry. Worked really, really hard in the offseason.”

Now Tyler Reddick is a Daytona 500 champion. And he’s off to a scintillating start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.