Tyler Reddick reacts to historic NASCAR winning streak coming to an end at Phoenix
All good things come to an end. For Tyler Reddick, becoming the first driver to win the first three races to open a NASCAR Cup Series season was an incredible feat. Making it four-in-a-row proved to be too tall an endeavor.
Reddick didn’t get to Victory Lane at Phoenix. But that’s not to say he didn’t have a solid run at the 1-mile oval, as the 23XI Racing driver picked up an eighth-place finish. More importantly, he accumulated the fourth-most points of any driver in the field. That made it a good day for Reddick.
“We just fought handling a little bit. It seemed our Jordan Brand Toyota Camry had good speed, we were just kind of back and forth on which direction we think we needed to go,” Reddick said, via Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “We kind of hovered around fifth all day, and we took those two tires, it just got a little tight on us at the end.”
Tyler Reddick remains atop Cup Series points standings after Phoenix
Reddick, after a historic start to 2026 season, entered Sunday’s race with a 70-point advantage at the top of the points standings. With his win at Phoenix, Ryan Blaney moved into the second spot, 60 points behind Reddick.
Yes, Reddick lost a little bit of his lead. However, closing that gap will be difficult for his competitors as long as he continues to stack days like he just had in the desert.
“Would have been nice to make it four [wins in-a-row], but looking at the board over here, scored the fourth-most amount of points on the day, that’s what we need to just keep doing all year to keep the lead we have and try to hang on to it. Solid day,” Reddick said. “If we’re not going to win, these are the kinds of days you want to have. Glad to get out of here with some points.”