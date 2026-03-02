Tyler Reddick reacts to historic third win, outlasting Shane van Gisbergen at COTA

Tyler Reddick had history in his sights in the final few laps at COTA in NASCAR on Sunday. A win would make him the first driver in Cup Series history to win the first three races of the season, having previously won at Daytona and Atlanta.

Right behind him lurked the king of road courses, Shane van Gisbergen. It was going to be a battle.

Of course, the way things played out, it sure didn’t look like it. Reddick continued to open up his lead in the closing stretch, eventually winning by more than three seconds to pull off the historic three-peat.

“Yeah, just trying to remember everything that I knew was going to be important there at the end and just tried to minimize the mistakes,” Tyler Reddick said on the FOX broadcast after the race. “Shane is just, that’s what he’s so good at. He does not make mistakes. I certainly made a couple and just doing everything I could to just manage the gap and just stay away from him, you know what I mean? If I let him get close enough it was going to be hard to hold him off.”

Tyler Reddick certainly accomplished that. Van Gisbergen seemed to lose the grip on his car late, unable to make a real push at the win.

So it was Reddick who took home the victory. He was beaming, smiling from ear to ear after the race.

“It means the world. Yeah, you know it’s so fitting,” Reddick said. “We get going at the end there and I’m leading and there’s SVG, the guy I’ve been trying to beat for a while now. And just to be able to outlast him there and hold on for the win is just, it’s incredible.”

Tyler Reddick will now sport a huge lead in the points standings after just three weeks. 23XI is off to an incredible start to the season.

How do you write that kind of result? Certainly nobody envisioned it at the start of the season.

“Just really proud of this Chumba Casino Toyota Camry and 23XI,” Tyler Reddick said. “We worked really hard. We did not like getting beat like that at road courses. It’s one race, but it was so important. So fitting that we were able to get three in a row and make history.”