Tyler Reddick recreates iconic Michael Jordan photo after making NASCAR history at COTA

Tyler Reddick channeled his inner Michael Jordan after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday. On X/Twitter, Reddick shared a photo of himself holding the COTA trophy while holding up three fingers, indicating he has won the first three races of the season. Next to that photo, Reddick shared a photo of Jordan sitting on the ground and holding a basketball while holding three fingers up after leading the Chicago Bulls to back-to-back-to-back NBA titles.

After winning at COTA, Reddick became the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the year. And of course, he paid respect to Jordan after the victory since the NBA legend is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, the team Reddick drives for.

“He reminded me early this week, he does things in threes,” Tyler Reddick said about Michael Jordan in his post-race press conference on Sunday. “He expected no less today. I was really glad to be able to live up to the standards that he has for us and be able to deliver three in a row. That was really cool to share that moment with him.”

Michael Jordan reacts to Tyler Reddick earning a three-peat

Jordan has attended the first three races, so Reddick likely wants him to be at every race for the rest of the year. That likely won’t happen, but Jordan is happy to see Reddick and 23XI Racing off to a red-hot start.

“It’s time for change. Time for change, and the guys feel the same thing,” Jordan told Jamie Little of FOX Sports after the COTA race. “Tyler came in with the most pressure, I guess. Everybody expected him or he had a chance to win three in a row, and that’s the hardest one to win. He kept to his strategy, and man, the guys put together a great car.

“I think Billy [Scott] did an unbelievable job in calling the game, calling the race, and Tyler did a good job. He beat some good competition.”

Jordan owns 23XI with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. The full-time Cup Series drivers are Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst. Wallace is currently second in the NASCAR Chase standings behind Reddick, and Herbst earned a P8 finish at Daytona to start the season.