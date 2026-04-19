Tyler Reddick reports running out of fuel in chaotic final laps, losing lead to Denny Hamlin at Kansas

Tyler Reddick passed Denny Hamlin with a handful of laps left to go at Kansas, seemingly in position to coast to the win down the stretch. Then carnage broke loose on the track.

First, Reddick screamed over his team radio that he ran out of fuel. His car immediately began plummeting back down the track, and Hamlin quickly passed him.

Then Tyler Reddick seemed to catch a second wind, flooring it to get near Hamlin’s back bumper again. Apparently he had run out of fuel but switched to a reserve fuel pump, salvaging the situation as best he could.

“What happened there?” Reddick’s crew chief asked him over the team radio, per Richard Allen of Motorsports Report.

“I ran out of fuel,” Tyler Reddick answered. “I switched to the reserve.”

Still, that left Hamlin in position in the lead with about three laps remaining. Then, out of the blue, Cody Ware spun out just in front of the leaders to bring out the first caution for cause during the entire day.

That sent the race to an overtime shootout, with Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick set to battle it out for the lead. Both teams took right side tires for the overtime laps.

On the overtime restart, Kyle Larson actually jumped the pack and took the lead on the first lap, taking the white flag with the lead. But Reddick got a tremendous run onto the bottom lane, eventually passing Larson and holding on for the win.

It was Tyler Reddick’s fifth win of the season, continuing an absolutely remarkable run to open the 2026 campaign. There have only been nine races so far; Reddick has won more than half of them to open up a commanding lead in the NASCAR Chase points standings.