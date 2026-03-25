Tyler Reddick reveals what it's like racing for Michael Jordan: 'Truly incredible'

Early on in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, 23XI is having one of its best runs ever as an organization. It’s largely thanks to the elite racing Tyler Reddick has done while competing for co-owner Michael Jordan and his organization.

Reddick joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and discussed some of the intricacies of working for Jordan, one of sport’s most fierce competitors. Specifically, being able to share wins with Jordan is a unique experience.

“I mean being able to share these moments with Michael are truly amazing,” Reddick said. “As a kid growing up, you dream of being a Cup Series driver. You dream of having an opportunity to race in the (Daytona) 500. But I never in my life would have imagined that I would be able to do this with owners like Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, Curtis Polk, Gene (Mason).”

A photo of Reddick holding up the Daytona 500 trophy with Michael Jordan earlier this year played on the screen during the segment. Reddick was quick to chime in.

“Yeah, this moment right here, right, you dream of being able to hold up this trophy, but never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be doing it with Michael Jordan,” Reddick said. “Yeah, just being able to have these moments with him is truly incredible.”

What stands out is how invested Michael Jordan is in the sport. It seems that every time he shows up to the track this year, Reddick wins, too.

“You hit on it, I mean he invests himself so heavily into what we do,” the driver of the No. 45 said. “And this offseason we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we got to do to get the 45 turned around? What do we have to do to get back to victory lane?’ And the way he opens himself up to us to be able to ask questions to him, for him to be able to share his stories with us. Just again, he is all in. You see that in his excitement in victory lane. You can tell how much this means to him.”

As for his relationship with Michael Jordan, Reddick said it stays mostly on track. He doesn’t spend a whole lot of time cutting loose on his non-racing days.

“Yeah, I have (hung out with him) off the track, but I’ll be honest with you guys,” Reddick said. “I spend so much time racing that I’m absolutely terrible at golf. I’m terrible at fishing. There’s a reason I’m a racecar driver. I couldn’t sing, I couldn’t dance and I wasn’t good at any other sport. So I stick to what I’m good at.

“But I have been able to spend some time away from the racetrack. Everyone got to see it in basketball. We’re all getting to see it now in NASCAR. But he’s such a competitive person in every aspect of life that it’s truly inspiring, honestly. I hope as I get older, and who knows, maybe when I get done with racing I can continue to be as competitive as he has been his whole life.”