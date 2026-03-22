Tyler Reddick sent to rear at Darlington amid electrical issues

Tyler Reddick will have to put in a lot of work to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. It was reported that Reddick was sent to the rear at the start of Stage 2 due to an internal problem with the alternator.

Tyler Reddick finished Stage 1 in second place behind Brad Keselowski. At the start of the race, Reddick’s team asked him to “flip switches and turn dials to help diagnose issue with alternator as far as what is charging and what isn’t, and if the increased temperatures are impacting things,” according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Despite the issues at Darlington, Reddick is off to a strong start to the 2026 season. He won the first three races of the year, making him the first NASCAR driver to accomplish that mark. Reddick also qualified first for the Darington race.

Tyler Reddick won pole for Darlington

“I tried to take it easy and just overdid the throttle,” Reddick said after qualifying first on Saturday, per the Associated Press. “I kind of knew I was in trouble about a third of the way through, so I just had to hit the wall at that point.

“Just really proud of everyone at 23XI [Racing]. It was a huge focal point with the adjustments to the engine and downforce to stay as strong as we have been the last couple of years. I knew it would be a huge challenge in qualifying today, and it was. I damn near wrecked.”

Reddick drives for 23XI Racing, owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. His teammate, Bubba Wallace, finished second in qualifying on Saturday and gave his thoughts on Reddick.

“That’s Reddick for you,” Wallace said. “He pushes it to the limit. That was a hell of a lap. Just proud of the efforts of the team. Continue to ride the momentum from Race 1 to now, and Darlington’s super tough. This package is a handful.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.