Tyler Reddick shares perspective of incident with Chris Buescher at Darlington, who was at fault

A major turning point of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway came in Stage 3 when Tyler Reddick slammed into the back of Chris Buescher and took second place from him. Reddick was able to make the race-winning pass on Brad Keselowski shortly thereafter, while Buescher finished ninth after sustaining damage to his No. 17 Ford.

Just before the contact, Buescher was slowing up to come down pit road. Reddick said at the time he never saw Buescher wave to signal he was headed for pit road. On Monday, Reddick shared his full perspective of what happened in that moment. Simply put, he didn’t expect Buescher to run the bottom in Turn 3.

“He has a rough corner off of [Turn] 2, and I have a bunch of momentum. I knew from the moves I made on other cars to get to this point, that I was close enough to make the slide getting into 3. The thing is, if I telegraph my move, he’s maybe able to cover it. I’m in line just seeing where he’s going to go first,” Reddick told Eric Estepp. “I don’t know, just where he was at, where he was running, I definitely did not think he was going to go to the bottom. He had just gotten passed by Brad [Keselowski], and I was close enough that in my mind, ‘If he goes to the bottom, I’m just gonna roll around on the top, so why would he go to the bottom?’

“When I saw him hit the brakes, I was committed to getting to his inside and when he turned down, I just was carrying a lot more speed into the corner than he was and unfortunately, we met front to back. I know it means next to nothing coming from me, but I was glad he was able recover to the point to at least have a solid finish at the end. I know his car was probably killed. It didn’t take him out of the race completely this time, which was better than a couple years ago.”

"I get why they didn't telegraph it, but…" @TylerReddick shares his perspective of the Buescher contact at Darlington.



Full video: https://t.co/GvKOCYK3tM pic.twitter.com/yKNkSLitgZ — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) March 24, 2026

Buescher hit the wall and after eventually getting back on to the racetrack, found himself in eighth. Before the contact with Reddick, Buescher was out front, racing for the lead alongside his RFK Racing teammate in Keselowski.

Buescher, speaking after the race, said he didn’t remember if the call to come down pit road was late or not. To Buescher, the incident with Reddick was a “racing deal.” While it stopped him from having a shot at getting back to Victory Lane, he saw no reason to be upset at Reddick.

Reddick understood why Buescher didn’t want to give him a heads-up that he was going to pit. But by doing that, what occurred became unavoidable.

“Just one of those deals where I get it, you don’t wanna tell me you’re gonna pit because the last thing you wanna do is allow me to jump on top of that strategy. Maybe I have a faster pit stop and now I beat you off pit road,” Reddick said. “I get why they didn’t telegraph it but at the same time, it sucks because I didn’t know they were pitting, I tried to make a move to the inside.”