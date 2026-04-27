Tyler Reddick isn’t going anywhere, not after the start he’s put together in 2026. That’s exactly what 23XI Racing was hoping to accomplish.

Appearing on FOX RaceDay with Josh Sims ahead of Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Reddick revealed he signed a contract extension to remain with the team. The move locks in one of the hottest drivers in the sport for the foreseeable future with the Toyota team.

“Yeah, we’ve got it done. We’re going to be here for a while, which is really exciting,” Reddick said. “Obviously, this place has meant a lot to me since I got here. The success we’ve had. … It’s been incredible. Just really proud of everybody at 23XI Racing. Looking forward to what’s ahead.”

While financial terms and length of the deal have not been disclosed, the timing speaks volumes. Reddick entered 2026 in the final year of his contract, but any uncertainty surrounding his future has quickly evaporated thanks to a blistering start.

The Daytona 500 winner has been nothing short of dominant, becoming the first driver in Cup Series history to win the opening three races of a season. And he hasn’t slowed down since.

Victories at Daytona, Atlanta, COTA, Darlington and most recently Kansas have turned Reddick into the early championship favorite, and dramatically raised his market value in the process. Industry speculation previously pegged his next deal in the range of $7 million annually, a number that now feels more like a baseline than a ceiling.

The performance has also drawn praise from inside the garage. After Reddick’s dramatic late pass on Kyle Larson, and even getting the better of team co-owner Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan summed it up simply: “This kid is on fire.”

That sentiment reflects what 23XI has believed internally for some time. Reddick, who joined the organization in 2023, has delivered 10 wins and a regular-season championship in 2024, proving he can contend at the highest level. But this season has showcased a new level of consistency and composure, winning races in different ways and capitalizing on opportunities late.

“He will be, and Tyler’s one of those guys that was very important for us to get our hands on very early,” Hamlin said previously. “We’re seeing this year, he’s putting it all together.”

That combination of speed and results made this extension a priority. For Reddick, the decision was simple: “I want to be here,” he said earlier this year. “I love racing here at 23XI.”

Now, both sides get what they wanted. There’s stability and a future built around one of the sport’s brightest stars at 23XI Racing. They have their star locked in.